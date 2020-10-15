Quebec boosts funding for sports, recreation organizations affected by pandemic
$70M contribution will support federations, associations and leagues that organize physical activities
The Quebec government is pumping $70 million into sports and recreation across the province after public health measures put the brakes on most group activities last spring and again this fall in red zones.
Isabelle Charest, the province's minister responsible for sports, said sports and recreation organizations have experienced a decline in membership, suspension of activities and cancelled events due to sanitary restrictions, but she doesn't want those activities to stop altogether.
"This help is necessary," said Charest during a Thursday press briefing.
"My goal is to provide the needed support so the population can continue to participate in sports and recreation activities outdoors."
This financial contribution will allow provincial organizations to support their local clubs as well as their local and regional associations, the province says in a statement.
The money will go toward leagues, groups and associations that provide organized activities.
The contribution includes:
- $8-million increase in financial support for the operation of provincial, regional and local organizations.
- Nearly $23 million invested in sports federations.
- More than $17 million invested in projects supporting physical activity, recreation sports and the outdoors.
- $4.3 million to support sustainable transportation to and from recreational and sports activities;
- An increase of $2 million to support local and regional initiatives related to sports activities.
- $2 million to support college and university sports.
- More than $1.3 million dollars to promote the advancement of women and girls in sports and recreation.
