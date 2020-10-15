Quebec boosts funding for sports, recreation organizations affected by pandemic

The Quebec government is pumping $70 million into sports and recreation across the province after public health measures put the brakes on most group activities last spring and again this fall in red zones.

Isabelle Charest, the province's minister responsible for sports, said sports and recreation organizations have experienced a decline in membership, suspension of activities and cancelled events due to sanitary restrictions, but she doesn't want those activities to stop altogether.

"This help is necessary," said Charest during a Thursday press briefing.



"My goal is to provide the needed support so the population can continue to participate in sports and recreation activities outdoors."

This financial contribution will allow provincial organizations to support their local clubs as well as their local and regional associations, the province says in a statement.

The money will go toward leagues, groups and associations that provide organized activities.

The contribution includes: