Quebec specialists strike tentative deal with province to trim back salaries

Quebec's federation of medical specialists has reached a tentative deal with the Coalition Avenir Québec government to give back a portion of the multi-year salary increase it negotiated with the previous Liberal government.

The agreement in principle was announced Friday. The terms of the deal, however, have not been released.

During last year's provincial election campaign, the CAQ said it wanted to cut specialists' salaries by a total of $1 billion annually.

That goal has shifted in the months since, with the federation, known by its French acronym, FMSQ, at one point offering to cut salaries by the equivalent of $1 billion over four years.

FMSQ president Diane Francoeur said the tentative agreement reached Friday would be satisfactory to both sides.

"We worked well. Both sides showed openness," she said.

Francoeur said the savings would be put back into patient services.

The salaries of the province's specialists jumped 67 per cent between 2008 and 2014 under the previous Liberal government.

The increase became a point of controversy in the last provincial election.