Hot, humid weather expected in most of Quebec for next several days

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for southern, western, eastern and central Quebec Wednesday morning, saying that hot, humid weather will stick around until Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-30s for much of the province, and it will feel even warmer due to the humidity.

Starting tomorrow, Montreal will see humidex values of 37 at the hottest parts of the day, and it will feel even warmer in "highly urbanized" areas, Environment Canada says.

On Saturday, temperatures will cool off in the Quebec City area, but the heat and humidity will return on Sunday.

The provincial Health Ministry and Environment Canada recommend drinking six to eight glasses of water per day, limit physical activity and spend at least two hours per day in a cool or air-conditioned location.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, the public health director for Montreal, has also asked Montrealers to check in on their neighbours.

Many of Montreal areas with air conditioning, such as shopping malls and movie theatres, are currently closed due to the pandemic, but malls can reopen in Montreal on Friday. They are already open in the most of the province.

Montreal's outdoor pools will be gradually opening as of Saturday, and you can consult the city's map of splash pads and cooling stations here.