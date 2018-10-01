Québec Solidaire wins 1st seat outside Montreal

For the first time in its 12-year existence, Québec Solidaire has elected a candidate outside the island of Montreal.

Catherine Dorion has won in the Taschereau riding.

Voters in Quebec City's downtown neighbourhood chose Dorion to take over from Agnès Maltais, the popular Parti Québécois MNA who retired from politics before this election after a 30-year career.

The PQ had tried to hang on to its stronghold with candidate Diane Lavallée.

Lavallée lost despite her impressive background as former president of Quebec's federation of nurses and former chair of Quebec's council for the status of women.

Svetlana Solomykina, a first-time candidate with the CAQ, and the Liberals' Florent Tanlet failed to sway voters.

This was Dorion's third time running in Taschereau. The writer and actress was a candidate for the sovereignist party Option Nationale in 2012 and 2014.

She holds a master's in international relations from King's College in London.

Regional breakthrough

As of 9 p.m., another Québec Solidaire candidate, Sol Zanetti, was in a tight race in the Quebec City riding of Jean-Lesage, won by the Liberals in 2014. Zanetti is the former leader of Option Nationale, which merged with Québec Solidaire last year.

Québec Solidaire candidates are also giving the traditional parties a run for their money in Sherbrooke and Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/mnbaq?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mnbaq</a> is packed with <a href="https://twitter.com/QuebecSolidaire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuebecSolidaire</a> supporters in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Taschereau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Taschereau</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/cathdorion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cathdorion</a> walked in to a very loud room, lots of energy as crowd cheers every QS gain and boos <a href="https://twitter.com/coalitionavenir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@coalitionavenir</a> gains. <a href="https://t.co/58x5MtuOJB">pic.twitter.com/58x5MtuOJB</a> —@PeterTardifCBC

In the Abitibi riding, Émilise Lessard-Therrien is expected to take the seat from incumbent Liberal MNA Luc Blanchette, who has been heavily criticized for his decisions as Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, including the displacement of the Val-d'Or caribou herd.

In Sherbrooke, QS candidate Christine Labrie was running second as of 9 p.m. ET, behind the incumbent Liberal MNA Luc Fortin.