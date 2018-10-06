Québec Solidaire seeks common ground on secularism bill

The Legault government's secularism bill goes "much too far," according to Québec Solidaire's co-spokesperson, but the opposition party still faces a challenge today as its members seek to define a unified position.

The party is holding its National Council in Quebec City today to discuss Bill 21 as well as other policy matters. The secularism bill, tabled Thursday, would ban public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.

"It would make a lot of people lose their jobs, a lot of people wouldn't be able to change jobs without giving up their rights," the party's co-spokesperson, Manon Massé, said Saturday morning.

Bill 21 includes a grandfather clause to exempt public workers, such as teachers or school principals, from removing their religious symbols. But that clause would no longer apply if, for example, a teacher was promoted to a higher position.

"You understand, when the rights of our fellow citizens are attacked, that upsets us."

Québec Solidaire has traditionally supported the recommendations of the 2008 Bouchard-Taylor report, which suggested that judges, prosecutors, police officers, and prison guards be barred from wearing religious symbols while on duty.

For some members, Bouchard-Taylor remains the way forward, Massé said.

"Others believe since this compromise has been chipped away over the years it's time to take a position rooted more in our core principles" — opposing any kind of ban at all — she said.

The provincial Bouchard-Taylor commission spent a year examining issues around reasonable accommodation of religious and cultural beliefs and practices, especially in Quebec's public institutions.

One of the report's co-authors, Charles Taylor backed away from a main recommendation in 2017. The other co-author, Gérard Bouchard, disagreed with him.

The Legault government claims Bill 21 is based on Bouchard-Taylor report, but it goes "much further," Massé said.

Massé said the party plans to reach an agreement on its position this morning.