Montreal

Québec Solidaire names Émilise Lessard-Therrien as new co-spokesperson

Émilise Lessard-Therrien beat both MNAs Ruba Ghaza and Christine Labrie. In a separate vote, Québec Solidaire's other co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois won a confidence vote.

Former MNA won out in tight contest

Joe Bongiorno · CBC News ·
A woman speaks.
Émilise Lessard-Therrien has been named co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire. (Jacques Boissinot/Presse Canadienne)

Former MNA Émilise Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire (QS). 

Lessard-Therrien beat out Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie and Mercier MNA Ruba Ghazal, who also serves as the party's education critic.

Members of the opposition party gathered at a convention in Gatineau, Que., to choose the person to replace Manon Massé as outgoing co-spokesperson.

"It is clearer than ever, Québec Solidaire is the party of Quebec as a whole," said Lessard-Therrien, who turns 32 on Monday.

"To the people of the regions, you now have a great ally who understands you, who will represent and defend you." 

On the first round of voting, Ghazal received most of the votes with 36.2 per cent compared to Lessard-Therrien's 35.4 per cent and Labrie's 28.4 per cent.

However, the second round of voting saw Lessard-Therrien win by a thin margin at 50.3 per cent of the vote with Ghazal taking the remaining 49.7 per cent. 

In 2018, Lessard-Therrien was elected to the National Assembly in the Rouyn-Noranda–Témiscamingue riding in the province's Abitibi region, but she lost her seat in 2022.

After her defeat, she returned to her job as a farmer. 

In 2019, she graduated from the Université du Québec à Montréal with a bachelor's degree in education, with a focus on high school education.

Lessard-Therrien has said she could help the party win over voters in the province's regions — where it has struggled to gain a foothold. All but three of its 11 ridings in Quebec are in Montreal.

On Sunday, QS party members also backed Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois in a confidence vote with 90 per cent support.

"You have given me a strong mandate, and I will do everything to live up to it," said Nadeau-Dubois.

"I don't promise to have magic formulas or miracle solutions. There is work to be done and there are changes to make together."

In 2021, Nadeau-Dubois received 94 per cent of the vote.

He has been co-spokesperson for the party since 2017 and was the party's candidate for premier in the last provincial election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joe Bongiorno

Joe Bongiorno is an author, former high school teacher and a journalist at the CBC. He has also reported for Canadian Geographic, Maisonneuve, Canada’s National Observer and others. You can reach him at joe.bongiorno@cbc.ca.

    with files from Antoni Nerestant and Radio-Canada

