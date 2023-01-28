Quebec snowmobiler dies after possible collision with moose

A snowmobiler has died after possibly colliding with a moose in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Provincial police confirmed the 43-year-old man's death on Saturday morning.

Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville says early evidence at the scene suggests the snowmobiler may have hit a moose.

She says police were called to the crash near Route 269, south of Lévis, Que., on Friday around 8 p.m.

Dorsainville says a passerby found the man's body on a trail a few kilometres from Route 269 in Saint-Gilles, and he was officially pronounced dead in hospital.

His identity has not been released, and the investigation continues.