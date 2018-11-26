Southern Quebec could be hit with 25 cm of snow, Environment Canada warns

Southern Quebec is expected to be smacked with another snow storm, starting tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying the precipitation will begin as rain before changing to snow this evening.

A total of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall by Wednesday. The Quebec City area is likely to be the hardest hit.

"In addition, very strong winds may cause damage or power outages beginning Tuesday, mainly in the Quebec City area," the agency said, adding that water levels could also be an issue in the next few days.

Environment Canada says quickly accumulating snow will make for difficult travelling conditions and advises people to consider modifying non-essential travel plans.