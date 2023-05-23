Content
Montreal

Quebec police to give update on 1975 murder investigation after identifying suspect

Police in Longueuil are scheduled to provide an update today on the investigation into the 1975 slaying of 16-year-old Sharron Prior after exhuming the remains of a suspect earlier this month.

The body of Franklin Romine was exhumed in May for DNA testing in Sharron Prior case

picture of a blond 16-year-old girl holding a trophy
Sharron Prior was last seen March 29, 1975. The body of a suspect in her murder investigation was exhumed in West Virginia in early May. (CBC)

The rape and killing of Sharron Prior has gone unsolved since she disappeared after setting out to meet friends at a pizza parlor near her home in Montreal's Pointe-St-Charles neighbourhood.

Her body was found three days later in a wooded area in Longueuil.

Last June, DNA evidence led police to suspect Franklin Romine in her death.

The body of Romine, who died in 1982 at the age of 36, was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in early May for DNA testing intended to confirm his link to the crime.

Police say Romine, who had a long criminal record, was in Montreal at the time of the killing but was never suspected in Prior's death.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

