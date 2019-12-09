Sexual assault victims to get free legal help under new Quebec program

Victims of sexual assault in Quebec will have access to free legal assistance under a new program set to be announced today.

The province will put $2.6 million toward the pilot project, run by the Juripop legal clinic, Radio-Canada has learned.

Quebec Justice Minister Sonia LeBel will make the announcement alongside three MNAs from the Liberals, Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire.

The pilot project will begin in January and run 15 months. It will ensure access to free legal services and support to all Quebecers who have been victims of sexual assault.

The money comes from a special $50-million fund announced in the last budget to help protect people in vulnerable situations.

Earlier this year, Lebel met with Liberal MNA Hélène David, Véronique Hivon of the PQ and Christine Labrie of Québec Solidaire to come up with ways to provide better services and support to victims of sexual assault.

One idea being floated was a special tribunal to make it easier for those trying to navigate the justice system after reporting a case of sexual assault.

They have since set up an expert committee to help victims of sexual assault and conjugal violence.