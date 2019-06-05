Quebec man faces sex crime charges spanning 4 decades

Gilles Croze of Saint-Charles-Borromée, Que., appeared in court in Joliette to face 62 charges Wednesday. (Sûreté du Québec)

Quebec provincial police say a 65-year-old man faces sex crime charges involving about 10 alleged victims over the course of 46 years.

Gilles Croze of Saint-Charles-Borromée was arrested Tuesday on 62 counts of sexual assault and simple assault.

He appeared in court in Joliette, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, Wednesday.

The allegations involving women and children date as far back as 1973.

Police started a serial crimes investigation after receiving several complaints.

Police say there are about 10 alleged victims in the Lanaudière region northeast of Montreal, on Montreal's South Shore and in Edmundston, N.B.

Police spokesperson Hugo Fournier says the investigation took many months, in part because Croze moved around a lot in recent years.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, as they say there might be more victims.