Quebec's provincial parks await green light from public health to reopen
SEPAQ plans for eventual reopening with new restrictions in place
Quebec's provincial parks network has no immediate plans to reopen, even though retail stores have already opened outside the Montreal area.
Simon Boivin, a spokesperson for SEPAQ, says he recognizes the importance for mental and physical health, but he says nothing can move forward without safety measures in place and the go-ahead from public health experts.
"Of course, everyone here is passionate about outdoor activities and making people discover the territory, but we do understand at the same time that there is a priority here and it has to be addressed first and foremost," Boivin said.
Boivin said SEPAQ is preparing for different possible scenarios, and trying to determine which activities and services will be allowed while respecting physical distancing and sanitation rules.
Parks Canada has also closed its parks until at least May 31, saying on its website it is "following the advice of public health experts" in support of the federal government's effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The environmental group Nature Québec has asked the government to reopen the SEPAQ's 24 parks.
Alice-Anne Simard, the group's executive director, argued opening larger provincial parks will take some of the pressure off urban green spaces, where it is more difficult to stay at least two metres apart from others.
"It is hard to understand why people can go shopping today in shops almost everywhere in Quebec, when they cannot go hiking on a trail in a national park where physical distance is much easier," she said.
On Sunday, Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said the government is working out how tourism and outdoor sites could operate this summer.
Based on a report by Julia Page
