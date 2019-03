The Pétroliers du Nord, the Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey (LNAH) tean that hosted the game where a racist incident took place last weekend, has banned two of the fans it believes were involved.

The team issued a statement Friday saying that after watching videos of the incident, and with the help of people who were in the arena, two individuals have been identified.

Jonathan Diaby, a player for the LNAH's Marquis de Jonquière, said he and his family members were called the N-word and compared to baboons during a game last Saturday.

"These two individuals will be banned for life from the Rivière-du-Nord regional arena," team spokesperson Nicolas Pelletier said in the statement.

"The management obviously condemns all hateful, homophobic or bullying remarks," Pelletier said.

The incident was widely condemned, including by Quebec Premier François Legault.