Quebec at the start of second wave of COVID-19 infections, says top public health official

Quebec is seeing the start of a "second wave" of COVID-19 infections, says the province's public health director.

On Monday, Quebec reported 586 new cases, the highest daily increase since late May, when the first wave of infections began to taper off.

At a news conference in Quebec City, Dr. Horacio Arruda said the increases in recent days have convinced him that the province has entered dangerous territory.

"The [epidemiological] curve is not like it was in spring, but I think it is the start of a second wave," Arruda said.

"If we want to have a normal Christmas, people need to co-operate. It's important."

Earlier on Monday, the government placed three regions in the province — Montreal, Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches — on the second-highest alert level.

Residents in those regions will now have to limit private gatherings to a maximum of six people. Bars and restaurants will also have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

Along with those restrictions, authorities are asking residents there to limit all their social activities as much as possible.

