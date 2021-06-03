Quebecers will be able move up their second dose appointment starting next week

Quebecers will be able to move up their appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month.

Those 80 and over will be eligible to do so starting next Monday, June 7, through the online booking system Clic Santé .

Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Thursday.

He also noted that more than 75 per cent of adults have now received a first dose of vaccine — three weeks ahead of the province's June 24 deadline.

He encouraged those who haven't to do so in the coming days, before those eligible for a second dose begin booking their appointments.

Many Quebecers have been hoping to see their second appointment moved up from four months to three, given the steady quickening pace of vaccination.

Quebec is scheduled to receive an influx of vaccines, with nearly 550,000 doses of Pfizer arriving every week in June.

Dubé has said the goal is to give everyone two doses by Aug. 31.

