Quebecers will be able move up their second dose appointment starting next week
75% of adults in the province have now received a first dose of vaccine
Quebecers will be able to move up their appointment for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month.
Those 80 and over will be eligible to do so starting next Monday, June 7, through the online booking system Clic Santé.
Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the days and weeks that follow.
Quebecers 18+ will be able to move up their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this month, by age. Details here: <a href="https://t.co/SL2s1OWJk3">pic.twitter.com/SL2s1OWJk3</a>—@benshingler
Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Thursday.
He also noted that more than 75 per cent of adults have now received a first dose of vaccine — three weeks ahead of the province's June 24 deadline.
He encouraged those who haven't to do so in the coming days, before those eligible for a second dose begin booking their appointments.
Many Quebecers have been hoping to see their second appointment moved up from four months to three, given the steady quickening pace of vaccination.
Quebec is scheduled to receive an influx of vaccines, with nearly 550,000 doses of Pfizer arriving every week in June.
Dubé has said the goal is to give everyone two doses by Aug. 31.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?