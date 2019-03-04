Bilingual play explores legacy of referendums in Quebec and Scotland

A Quebecer and a Scot walk into a bar. On the surface, they might not have much in common. But all that changes once you bring up sovereignty.

That's the premise of a new play making its Quebec premiere at the Théâtre de Quat'Sous on Des Pins Avenue.

It's a co-production between the National Theatre of Scotland, Montreal's Theatre PAP and Hotel-Motel, paid for in part by a provincial grant to foster artistic collaboration abroad.

The bilingual play, Première Neige​/First Snow, explores the connection between Quebec and Scottish politics, looking at the parallel movements for independence.

Director Patrice Dubois described the process of developing the play as "a cultural and artistic exchange," beginning with a trip to Scotland during the height of the referendum campaign there in 2014.

Dubois took a deep dive into the history, politics and culture surrounding the debate and came out feeling as though the two places were meant to be in dialogue.

The play was co-created by Quebec and Scottish writers Davey Anderson, Philippe Ducros and Linda McLean.

The cast of Première Neige/First Snow is made up of Quebecois and Scottish performers. (Photo by Bruno Guerin)

They also involved actors from an early stage, asking them to bring their own stories, perspectives and experiences to the process.

"This material that the actors brought was so vibrant and so inspiring," said Dubois.

'It's a powerful play'

Thierry Mabonga, a Scottish actor in the play​, told CBC Montreal's Homerun that a good deal of what the actors brought to the workshop ended up in the final product.

"There's like a collage between fiction and non-fiction," he explained.

The play follows a group of diverse people brought together at a family gathering where sparks fly as soon as politics enters the conversation.

Mabonga said that it's a different feeling, performing a show they all helped build — parts of which are based on personal experiences.

"It's a powerful play. Our personal stories give the play a sort of fearlessness. We are not afraid to discuss the politics," he said.

After a run in Edinburgh last summer, Première Neige​/First Snow is on now at the Théâtre de Quat'Sous and runs until March 23.​