5 men arrested in Joliette for alleged sex crimes involving minors

Quebec provincial police have arrested five men for sex crimes involving minors alleged to have taken place over the span of almost 30 years.

The Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit arrested the men, who are between 78 and 88 years old, in a home in Joliette belonging to a religious order. They are facing charges 30 charges in total, including gross indecency, sexual assault and indecent assault.

The alleged crimes took place between 1961 and 1989, when the men were responsible for instructing minors in religious institutions, the SQ said in a statement.

The men were all part of the same congregation at the time of the alleged offences, which police say took place in the Montérégie, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspé and Laurentians.

Police did not immediately confirm whether the men were priests.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Ingrid Asselin said that 15 alleged victims have come forward. She said they are all male and were minors at the time of the alleged crimes.

Police say anyone with additional information is asked to call them at 1-800-659-4264.