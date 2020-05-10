It's back-to-school day for thousands of students across Quebec

Teachers and staff at schools across Quebec have spent the last two weeks moving desks, rearranging schedules and putting down tape in hallways to mark the two-metre distance their students will have to observe when they return to school on Monday.

Schools outside the greater Montreal region are to begin reopening their doors after the government announced on April 27 it wanted students back in class.

Premier François Legault received some criticism from school boards as well as unions for what was seen by some as an "improvised" and hasty decision. But Sophie Turgeon, principal at École Saint-Joseph elementary school in Lévis, thinks it was the right thing to do.

"I think it's good that students will be able to go back to somewhat normal lives," Turgeon said on Sunday, excited she'd be seeing her students the next day.

After schools closed on March 13, Turgeon was constantly thinking of those children who didn't have a support system at home.

"I was afraid of the inequalities that may have surfaced because of this crisis."

When students arrive on Monday morning, they will face a reality very different from the one they left in March.

A staff member will greet them with a bottle of hand disinfectant. Students will then go directly to their desk with their coats and boots — in order to avoid crowds in the hallways where they normally hang up their things.

Every student will have a box of books waiting on their desks, which they will not be allowed to share; the boxes will then be disinfected and put aside for several days. (Julia Page/CBC)

The students will also eat their lunch in their classroom. In theory, they will not be in contact with the rest of the school at all, taking turns to go outside for recess.

Some of the new directives, including limiting the number of students per classroom to 15, came from the Ministry of Education and from public health officials. But Turgeon said "the creative, intelligent minds on our team" deserve most of the credit for coming up with ideas to make sure kids respect the restrictions, Turgeon said.

New routine

Grade 5 and 6 teacher Marie-Michèle Mercier will only have 12 of her 25 regular students. Those who couldn't fit into the new classroom layout have been reassigned to another room with a new teacher.

"We're trying to stay as zen as possible," Mercier said. "This virus — everyone is afraid of it — but we have to learn to live with it and adapt to a new routine."

At first, when she heard Legault say during his daily televised briefing that schools would reopen, she had her doubts.

"But now that everything is in place, the stress level has gone down, and we'll just have to stay very conscious of these new habits."

Not everyone is on board, however.

Nearly a third of staff members at the Commission Scolaire des Navigateurs (CSDN) requested a leave of absence, some for medical reasons.

The library on the fourth floor has been transformed into a classroom — the gymnasium filled with desks that were taken from other rooms to make more space. (Julia Page/CBC)

The board's chair, Esther Lemieux, said it wasn't possible to grant leave the 500 people who requested leave, out of a total workforce of around 1,500.

"There is a level of anxiety," Lemieux acknowledged. "People want to see their students, but they are facing the unknown."

Lemieux said the "gigantic" task of organizing the reopening is nonetheless going smoothly.

Transportation a challenge

For several school boards in Quebec, the transportation of students has been one of the biggest obstacles.

Only one student is allowed to sit in every row on the bus, "quadrupling" demand for some bus runs, Lemieux said. Nonetheless, the CSDN has arranged transportation for all 2,500 students who needed it, even though every bus can only carry 12 students at a time, instead of 72.

Not so for the Central Quebec School Board (CQSB), which informed parents it would not be able to provide bus transportation, at least not for the week of May 11. The English school board covers a large region of the province, stretching from Quebec City to Shawinigan.

Students are being asked to stay two meters away from their classmates at all times. (Julia Page/CBC)

Chair Stephen Burke called the busing situation "a very intricate problem" that hasn't been resolved yet.

"It's very complicated," Burke said. "Part of it we do ourselves, but part of it is done with French school boards."

Forty-six per cent of the CQSB's students will be returning.

At the Eastern Shores School Board, in eastern Quebec, only 30 per cent of students have signed up.

French school boards recorded larger numbers. At the CSDN, 78 per cent of students who will be returning. At the Beauce-Etchemin board, 73.5 per cent of students have registered to go back.

The Eastern Townships School Board delayed its re-opening to Wednesday, May 13, in part because of the busing situation.

The reopening date for schools in Montreal has been pushed back to May 25. First Nations schools across Quebec have announced they're staying closed for the rest of the year.

In all cases, the return isn't mandatory. Parents can choose to keep their children at home if they wish.

Hard decision

The decision to send two of her boys back to school wasn't one Marie-Michèle Racine took lightly.

With five boys between the ages of two and nine, Racine said she could have decided to keep Olivier, 9, and Gabriel, 6, at home with their younger siblings.

After a lot of back-and-forth with her husband, they decided the brothers would go back to their school in Quebec City's Val-Bélair neighbourhood.

Marie-Michèle Racine says her two boys, Olivier, 9, and Gabriel, 6, have been itching to go back to school. (Submitted by Marie-Michèle Racine)

Racine said their biggest concern was the kind of learning environment her boys would land in. "They are both hooked on school and have been dreaming of going back since the very beginning," she said.

Racine hopes that by sending them back they will have a better understanding of what the COVID-19 pandemic entails, and the impact it is having on society.

"We wanted them to have some kind of power in all this, to see how it is affecting their universe."

Speaking with their teachers convinced her it was the right thing to do. "Even though it will be different, that loving person at the front of the class won't change, even if they are wearing a mask."

Communicating with teachers and staff also made the difference for Lucie V. Desrosiers. But so did the relatively low number of cases in the Lower Saint-Lawrence region where she lives with her 7-year-old son, Olivier.

Lucie V. Desrosiers lives in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière with her seven-year-old son, Olivier, one of the region's of Quebec with the least number of COVID-19 cases. (Submitted by Lucie V. Desrosiers)

"My decision may have been different if we were in Montreal," the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, she said.

Desrosiers said her school sent clear directives explaining all the hygiene rules, similar to those at École Saint-Joseph.

Olivier has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Making sure he doesn't fall behind in class was the main reason Desrosiers wanted him to go back.

"We worked so hard to keep up and we were doing well all year," she said.

"He is just anxious to go back. His life, his world is at school."