Inspectors dispatched to Quebec schools to ensure they follow COVID guidelines

Elementary schools and high schools across the province will soon have new visitors.

Teams of workplace health and safety officers are being dispatched into the buildings to ensure they comply with the guidelines laid out by the Health Ministry.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet told Radio-Canada's Tout un matin Wednesday the visits will be done in a collaborative manner.

He said inspectors want to verify that students and staff are wearing masks when necessary, maintaining social distance and that schools are being kept clean.

A school principal could even be handed a fine if they are reluctant to make the changes after being given a warning, Boulet said.

But he stressed that would be a last resort.

"It's not what I wish and it's not what I anticipate in the education sector," he said.

Boulet said adhering to the guidelines will help prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19, particularly in the event of a second wave of the virus.

Workplace health and safety officers have already been inspecting offices to ensure they are complying with health guidelines.