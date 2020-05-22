Quebec plans to have kids physically back in school in the fall

The Quebec government is aiming to have children physically back in school in the fall, ideally full time.

"We want to get as close as possible to normalcy," Education Minster Jean-François Roberge said on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin Friday.

A working document prepared by the province, and shared Thursday with education officials and opposition parties, outlined two different scenarios for primary and secondary students.

Under the first scenario, favoured by Roberge, students would return to class full time.

The other scenario for primary students would see them returning part time, with fewer students in each class in an attempt to maintain physical-distancing rules.

Under that scenario, children would go to school twice one week and three days the next.

For secondary students, it could be half the time, or even one day out of every three in a classroom.

Quebec has reopened elementary schools outside the Montreal area.

Roberge hopeful for full-time return

Roberge said he hopes the first scenario, with full-time classes, will be the one adopted for September.

But he acknowledged that would make it difficult to maintain social distancing inside the classroom, and that cafeterias would most likely remain off limits.

"I have hope it will be accepted [by public health]," he said. "The infection curves are lowering, we're taming the beast. I think there's a wave of hope right now."

He also said that school will be mandatory in the fall, and if parents choose to keep their children home they will need to follow standard homeschooling rules.

Primary schools in the Montreal area and secondary schools across the province will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

At Thursday's daily briefing, Premier François Legault made clear his wish to reopen schools in the fall, saying the social aspect of education was important to a child's development.

"I think that if we respect the rules, we can be hopeful that all the students who are physically ready will go to school, to CEGEP, to university, at the start of the school year in September," he said.