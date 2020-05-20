Hairdressers, other personal-care services to reopen in June — but not in greater Montreal area

Starting June 1, private health-care services, such as dentists and physiotherapists, will be allowed to reopen across the province.

Businesses that provide personal-care services, like hairdressers, will be allowed to open on the same date — but not in the greater Montreal and Joliette areas, where there are still significant COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said the province's public health directorate has worked closely with the workplace health and safety board (CNESST) and with the various professions to create virtual guides specific to each service.

"This has to be done while ensuring everyone's protection — the protection of workers and clients as well," McCann said. "So there will be rigorous prevention measures set up."

These services will be permitted to reopen across all of Quebec, starting June 1:

Dental clinics.

Physiotherapy, osteopathy, occupational therapy, chiropractic practice, massage therapy, psychology, optometry, acupuncture, naturopathy, homeopathy, life and career coaching, social work, family therapy, sexology, nutrition counselling, speech therapy, audiology, podiatry and other forms of alternative medical practice.

Pet grooming.

Personal care services will also be permitted to reopen in most of Quebec, with the exception of the 82 municipalities in the metropolitan Montreal region and the 10 municipalities in the regional municipal county of Joliette.

Those services include:

Hairdressers, barbers, esthetic services, manicure and pedicure, hair removal, skin care, tattoo and piercing services.

The exception is services without separate outdoor entrances that are located in shopping malls, which are still not permitted to reopen.

Physical-distancing measures are not possible for many of these services. However, Labour Minister Jean Boulet said Wednesday, other measures must be taken to protect both the client and the service provider from the risk of coronavirus infection — for example, the wearing of masks and goggles.

Among other rules, the number of poeple in waiting rooms will be limited, with waiting areas marked out on the floor and outside, on the sidewalk. Surfaces must be disinfected regularly, and physical barriers must be installed between work stations that are located within two metres of one another.