Quebec's youth rights commission to investigate makeshift shelter for teens in Rouyn-Noranda

Quebec's human rights and youth rights commission has opened an investigation after learning that teenagers at a youth shelter in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., have been sleeping on mattresses on the floor for more than nine months.

In a statement published Wednesday, the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse said it had reasons to believe that the rights of these young people weren't being respected.

"This inquiry aims to verify the veracity of the allegations and of the respect for the rights of these youths," the statement read. "It also aims to ensure that measures are taken so that the situation doesn't repeat itself."

On Tuesday, Radio-Canada reported that a dozen teenagers aged 14 to 18 had been sleeping in makeshift rooms in a gymnasium since June 2021, after the youth centre suffered water damage.

The youths did not have direct access to washroom facilities on the temporary site, nor did they have windows or furniture to store their personal belongings. Their rooms had a curtain for a door.

On the right, one of the temporary rooms in which the teenagers have been sleeping for nine months. On the left, the hallway that leads to the rooms, which are closed off by curtains instead of doors. (Submitted by the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux)

Their normal living quarters are still under renovations, but the Abitibi-Témiscamingue health authority, which oversees the youth centre, is planning to move the teenagers back to proper rooms by Friday.

This comes after Quebec's minister responsible for youth protection, Lionel Carmant, confronted the health authority about the situation.

Carmant's office said they were not aware of what was going on and were shocked when they read about it in the media.

The commission said it would not provide any additional comments or interviews about the investigation.