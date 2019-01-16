Quebec's household spending shows generational shift from boomers to millenials

Compared to a decade ago, Quebec households are spending more money on trips, gardening and private health-care plans, and less on home entertainment systems, computer hardware and landline phone service.

The shift reflects the fact that millenials, who like to travel, are becoming the main breadwinners of their households, while baby boomers are retiring to their nests and spending more on stay-at-home activities.

"Millenials aren't motivated by the same things as the previous generation," said Sylvain B. Tremblay, a financial advisor and vice-president of Optimum Asset Management.

"They enjoy the present moment. They are citizens of the world. What happens later in life isn't as important."

Montreal's Trudeau Airport said 2018 was it's busiest year on record. (Radio-Canada)

CBC analyzed eight years of household spending data from Statistics Canada to track this generational shift.

The numbers, from the annual Survey of Household Spending, are the averages of thousands of households that are randomly surveyed each year.

The averages can vary greatly year over year because of changing response rates and because different homes are surveyed each year.

To be extra cautious, CBC only looked at major spending items that grew consistently and at a faster pace than inflation and wages or fell by more than 20 per cent.

The data doesn't include loan repayments, which eat up a bigger share of a home's budget as household debt increases.

Here's what the numbers say.

Quebecers, like most Canadians, spend more on shelter than anything else. That eats up one-fifth of household expenses. Over the past decade, the percentage of household income spent on shelter, whether rented or owned, has remained steady.

However, Quebecers are spending more on accommodation away from home, mainly hotels and motels, due to the fact that millenials like to travel a lot more than the previous generation did.

"As soon as they save a little money, they leave on a trip," Tremblay said.

Passenger traffic at the Montreal airport is at record levels, he said.

"When you walk around the airport, it's remarkable how young the people are."

People who own their homes are spending more on repairs and maintenance. These tend to be boomers, Tremblay said.

"Home repairs and renovations, older people tend to do this more."

Quebecers are spending more on health care services than they did eight years ago, driven mostly by spending on alternative health practitioners like chiropractors and osteopaths, as well medical doctors who have opted out of the public health insurance plan.

"As people get more frustrated with the current health system, they go towards the private," Tremblay said. "It's impossible for me to see a family doctor. I use the private system."

Insurance premiums for private health care plans have gone way up in the past 10 years, almost doubling, from an average of $613 in 2010 to $1,078 in 2017, not adjusted to inflation.

Statistics Canada says it can't tell from the data if households are paying more on average "because insurance companies are raising the premiums they charge or because households are buying more coverage." The spending estimates exclude employer-provided health plans.

There have also been noticeable changes in personal care services.

One curious tidbit: Quebecers are spending more on hair grooming services, but less on hair care products.

Spending on financial services more than doubled over the past decade, driven mostly by increases in banking fees and securities commissions.

In 2010, households spent on average $105 for bank fees. By 2017, they spent close to $200 annually.

Isabelle Dauphin, a budget advisor for the Association coopérative d'économie familiale (ACEF) de l'Est de Montréal, a non-profit agency that helps indebted families balance their books, says households can be held "hostage" to banking fees.

Her clients often pay steep fees for overdrafts, bounced cheques, credit card interest and penalties for going over their credit limit.

"Our society has been imprudent with its drive to consume," she said. "People took on a lot of credit that they shouldn't have gotten."

Other large increases are in pension fund contributions — simply a function of higher wages, Tremblay said — and child care outside the home, which is due to recent hikes in fees for subsidized daycare.

But Quebecers also seem to be more generous than now than in the past: monetary gifts and charitable giving have also gone up in the past decade.

When it comes to household goods and services, not surprisingly, we are spending more on cell phone plans as Quebecers cut the cord on their landlines, and every family member wants their own device.

Likewise, households are spending more on high-speed internet services. In Canada, telecom services are notoriously expensive.

"Since there's such a high demand for this, we're at the mercy of companies," Tremblay said.

One dramatic change is how much more households spend than they did ten years ago on gardening supplies and services, which more than doubled.

For Tremblay, who is in this 50s, it's not so surprising.

"Older people are investing in gardening," he said. "Everyone of my age is doing this at home: planting flowers and beautifying their homes."

Overall spending on recreation has increased 12 per cent since 2010 — about the same percentage by which wages have gone up — but in this category, there've been big changes in what people are spending their money on.

More households on buying package trips, again driven by globetrotting millenials. They're also spending more on memberships to gyms and pools and on children's camps.

Quebec also posted the biggest increase in Canada in spending on tobacco products and smoker supplies, with the cost of cigarettes having gone up dramatically in the past decade.

However, there's been a steady drop in spending on home entertainment systems and computer hardware. That might be due to the replacement effect, Tremblay said, as more families opt for travel rather than accumulating more gadgets. However, he said, it could also be due to a steady decrease in the prices of computer equipment.

"So many people have replaced the home computer for a tablet," he said.