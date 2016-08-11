Quebec's highest court rejects PQ election-night shooter Richard Bain's sentence appeal

The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled Richard Bain will have to spend 20 years in prison before being allowed to apply for parole — upholding the original eligibility period initially imposed by Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer.

Bain was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a stagehand at the Parti Québécois election night victory rally in September 2012.

Four years later, Cournoyer sentenced Bain to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

At a hearing before the Court of Appeal in October 2018, prosecutor Maude Payette called Bain's crimes in 2012 "atrocious" and "horrible," arguing that he attacked the very essence of democracy.

"Richard Henry Bain committed one of the worst crimes in the history of this country," said Payette.

For that reason, she argued the court must impose the maximum possible amount of time before parole eligibility, 25 years.

Defence lawyer Alan Guttman countered that Bain is "a sick man."

"If they were to release him today, I don't think they'd have any problems with him," he said.

Guttman argued that Cournoyer ignored jurisprudence in the precedent-setting case involving Denis Lortie, the man who killed three government employees at the National Assembly in 1984.

Lortie was also found guilty of second-degree murder, and he was eligible for parole after 10 years.

"The cases are parallel. It's like a mirror," Guttman said.