Quebec's environmental review agency OKs proposed rail bypass for Lac-Mégantic, with conditions

Quebec's environmental review board has concluded the construction of a railway bypass around Lac-Mégantic should only proceed if the railyard where trains may be left unattended is moved to the town's industrial park.

The Quebec Environment Ministry released the report of the review board, known as the BAPE, Thursday.

It's been more than six years since a runaway freight train laden with crude oil rolled down the track, derailing in downtown Lac-Mégantic. The resulting explosion and fires killed 47 people.

The 73-car train had been left unattended and idling on the track, at the top of a slope with a 1.2 per cent grade, in the neighbouring town of Nantes, 13 kilometres northwest of Lac-Mégantic.

In the wake of the disaster, both federal and provincial governments agreed to move the track, although the best route for the bypass has been a contentious issue.

The BAPE held consultations on proposed bypass routes throughout the summer, and residents — many still traumatized by the 2013 disaster — were vocal about wanting to be better protected.

The proposed bypass would leave from Nantes and go north of Lac-Mégantic — south of Highway 161 — before heading toward the town of Frontenac.

Several people, including the mayor of Nantes, called for the tracks to be rerouted to go north of Highway 161 to avoid impacting people who lived in the vicinity, but that route change would cost an additional $38 million.

The BAPE's chair, Joseph Zayed, wrote in the report that the 12.8-kilometre route that would go south of Highway 161 is the "most advantageous." However, he said it is critical that the rail yard in Nantes and the one in Frontenac be closed and a single rail yard be moved to the industrial park in Lac-Mégantic.

The chosen bypass route for Lac-Mégantic is outlined in yellow. (BAPE)

The mayors of all three affected communities — Frontenac, Lac-Mégantic and Nantes — released a joint statement Thursday to say they support the BAPE's recommendations.

"The way things were outlined in the report, we feel the commissioners showed great sensitivity with regard to the particularities of the project and how emotional it is," said Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette said his primary concern was that residents feel heard, and he believes the BAPE's consultation process helped people arrive at a consensus, which was key, considering the emotional weight of the project.

The BAPE report recommends that counselling and other services be offered to residents who will have to live near the bypass.

The Conservative MP for Mégantic—L'Érable, Luc Berthold, said in a statement he supports the BAPE's recommendations and believes the report confirms the importance of the project while recognizing its impacts on the community.

He said people who will be affected by the bypass should be compensated.

Construction is slated to begin next year and be completed in 2022, with the federal government covering 60 per cent of the cost and the provincial government paying the remaining 40 per cent.