Quebec's chief coroner launches public inquiry into Quebec toddler's stabbing death

Quebec's chief coroner, Pascale Descary, has ordered a public inquiry into the death of Rosalie Gagnon, the Quebec City toddler found in garbage bin after being stabbed to death in April 2018.

Audrey Gagnon, the girl's mother, is expected to stand trial on Sept. 3 for second-degree murder.

Coroner Géhane Kamel will oversee the investigation with assistance from pubic inquiries attorney Dave Kimpton.

Kamel has already started the pre-investigation. When it's done, the public inquiry can begin and the date and time of the hearings will be set.

The public inquiry aims to shed light on the probable causes and circumstances of the girl's death.

Youth protection system under scrutiny

Gagnon was in distress when she was kicked out of from a Quebec City shelter, Maison Marie-Rollet, on April 12, 2018.

Six days later, her two-year-old daughter was found dead and stuffed into a garbage bin.

The toddler's death exposed flaws in Quebec's youth protection system — a system that's under scrutiny once again for questions about its role in the case of an allegedly abused Granby girl who died this spring.

The province's human and youth rights commission, which launched an investigation into Rosalie's death, said in a statement there were serious communication problems between youth protection authorities and the shelter, which houses victims of conjugal violence and their children.