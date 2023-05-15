Quebec looks for ways 'to give oxygen quickly' to private seniors' homes in financial trouble

The Quebec government is considering new ways to help private seniors' residences in financial difficulty, in response to the closure of hundreds of such establishments across the province that has forced elderly residents to scramble to find a new place to live.

In the past five years, 473 private seniors' homes (résidences privées pour aînés, or RPAs) have discontinued their services. Nearly 90 per cent of them had fewer than 30 units and were located in small communities.

In its most recent budget, the government said it would spend $200 million over five years to support private seniors' homes. However, sources within the ministry responsible for seniors have told Radio-Canada that will not be enough "to stop the bleeding."

According to the ministry's preliminary assessment, 27 residences are struggling.

"We're looking to see what it means in terms of financing," said Sonia Bélanger, the minister responsible for seniors. She said she is prepared to sit down with Finance Minister Eric Girard if the government needs to take additional measures, "but what is important right now is to be able to give oxygen quickly" to RPAs in danger of closing.

Quebec's mandate requiring all RPAs to install sprinklers has placed an additional financial burden on the residences, even with the existence of a government program to help pay for the upgrades.

Bélanger said there are about 1,500 RPAs in Quebec providing some 130,000 rental units.

She said the new financing will be tied to residents' needs, with RPA owners receiving additional money to provide more care to residents as they lose autonomy, to avoid having to move those residents to a long-term care home offering a higher level of support.

"Seniors are telling us that as they age they want to stay in their living space," she said, "and RPAs are living spaces, so I'm really considering that like in-home care."