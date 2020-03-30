With schools still shut, Quebec launches online learning platform

Parents struggling to help their children keep up with their learning now have access to a new online tool, Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Monday.

The website, dubbed Open School , is an amalgamation of various free educational websites, where parents can teach their children everything from math and science to daily physical exercise.

It is broken up by class levels and subjects, and features tools for both elementary and high school students.

According to the education ministry, new tools will be added to the website every week, and the website will soon feature sections dedicated to students with disabilities. The activities are entirely optional.

"We're not making anything mandatory, but we're giving parents all possible tools to accompany their children and cultivate a desire to learn during this crisis," Roberge said in a release.

Quebec has closed all schools until at least May 1 as part of efforts to contain COVID-19.

Roberge has already said there will be no provincial exams this year. Roberge has said that if classes do not resume before the end of the school year, students will be evaluated based on their grades accumulated so far.