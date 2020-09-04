Quebec road safety group launches campaign aimed at curbing pedestrian deaths

Catherine Ricard's world was shattered one year ago when her 13-year-old son, Jules, was struck by a school bus in Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que.

Jules died almost instantly. His mother remembers him as "a young boy with a lot of potential."

"It's going to be hard for the rest of our lives," Ricard added.

She shared her story Sunday as part of a new province-wide campaign aimed at reducing the number pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Quebec.

Piétons Quebec, the advocacy group behind the campaign, says more than 210 pedestrians died in collisions between 2017 and 2019. Pedestrian deaths reached a 10-year high in Montreal in 2019.

"The situation is critical for pedestrians in Quebec," said Véronique Fournier, co-spokesperson for Piétons Québec,

"We think safety on the road should be everyone's priority."

Jules Boutin was killed in September 2019 when he was hit by a school bus while crossing the street. (Submitted by Catherine Ricard)

The group wants to see a "culture change" so more Quebecers don't lose their lives just by crossing the street.

As part of the campaign, it will be urging politicians around the province to implement well-known measures that protect pedestrians. These include lower speed limits, more sidewalks, raised crossings and less traffic on residential streets.

"We know the problem. We know the solution. Now it's time to act. This is a responsibility that we all share," Fournier said.

Ricard stressed that drivers need to be conscious that they are sharing the road with pedestrians.

"You are the one who is using the car. You are the one who is behind the wheel," she said.

"And between your hands is a dangerous object and you have a responsibility."