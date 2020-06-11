Opposition parties want Legault's economic recovery plan sent back to the drawing board

Even though the Coalition Avenir Québec government has offered to compromise on sections of Bill 61 — the legislative framework for its economic recovery plan — all three opposition parties say the entire draft legislation has to be rewritten.

Even independent MNA Guy Ouellette has sided with the Liberals, the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire. They all teamed up Wednesday for a joint news conference, describing Bill 61 as "unacceptable" and calling for a complete overhaul before the bill is brought to a vote.

"This bill, as written, cannot go forward" said Gaétan Barrette, the Liberal MNA for La Pinière.

"Everyone came to tell us that 61 is not necessary," said Barrette, at the end of three days of public consultations at which environmental groups, anti-corruption advocates and First Nations leaders all sharply criticized the proposed legislation.

The bill aims to fast-track 202 infrastructure projects over the next two years, in an effort to revive an economy brought to a near-standstill by the pandemic.

However, sections of the proposed law would also allow the Quebec government to bypass safeguards in place to prevent corruption and to skip quickly through environmental protection protocols.

Treasury Board president offers compromises

Treasury Board President Christian Dubé said he listened closely to what was said in the parliamentary committee this week, and he's ready to review controversial sections of Bill 61, including article 50, which would allow the government to award contracts without going to tender.

Opponents, including a committee of academics mandated to make sure the recommendations of Quebec's historic Charbonneau commission into corruption in the construction industry are instituted, warn bypassing the tendering process paves the way for corruption, collusion and embezzlement.

Treasury Board President Christian Dubé says he's ready to review sections of the bill that sets out the blueprint for the government's economic recovery plan which have come under fire. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)

Pascal Bérubé, interim leader of the Parti Québécois, accused Premier François Legault of taking advantage of the pandemic and his current popularity to "claim unprecedented powers."

Government accused of moving too fast

Among other things, the bill would also allow for accelerated environmental reviews and the fast-tracking of government expropriation of property.

Opposition parties have also criticized the government for wanting to rush the reopening of the economy.

Dubé said W​​​​ednesday that he drafted Bill 61 with the intention of helping entrepreneurs recover.

"What we have heard from our suppliers is, "Please, pay us better, because we can't take part in the recovery plan if we do not have the necessary liquidity,'" Dubé said.

He admitted that the government may have gone too far with its proposal to bypass tenders, but that wasn't the only section of the bill to come under fire.

On the issue of Quebec's declaration of a public health emergency, which under Bill 61 could be extended indefinitely, Dubé said he would discuss the ombudsman's recommendation to limit the extension to a maximum of six months — proff, he said, that his government is listening to concerns.

"The minute we touch on the environment, integrity and the rights of citizens, it's obvious people are sensitive to those issues, and we recognize that," he said.

The government wants to pass Bill 61 before the current parliamentary session is suspended on Friday, however the session could be extended if the government and the opposition parties don't reach an agreement on the bill by then.