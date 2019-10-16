All eyes on Quebec as polls close in federal election campaign

Polls have now closed in Quebec after a federal election campaign in which the province featured prominently, on issues ranging from the banning of religious symbols to the placement of future pipelines.

Historically viewed as a crucial battleground, Quebec could once again play a pivotal role in determining which party forms the next government.

The Liberals took 40 seats in the 2016 election, helping to propel Justin Trudeau to a comfortable majority government.

This time around, the Liberals face a tough test from the Bloc. The sovereignist party gained momentum during the campaign under leader Yves-François Blanchet.

In the eastern Quebec riding of Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, where results began coming in at 9:30 AT, early results show that Liberal incumbent Diane Lebouthillier, who served as national revenue minister in the Trudeau government, is in a tight race with Guy Bernatchez of the Bloc Québécois.

During the campaign, Blanchet played off a renewed sense of nationalism under Premier François Legault's popular Coalition Avenir Québec government.

Blanchet has vowed to fend off any federal government challenge to Bill 21, the province's religious symbols law, to block any attempt by the government in Ottawa to approve a new pipeline that would go through the province, and to vote against any attempt at abolishing the carbon tax.

Trudeau, meanwhile, has argued the Liberals would best represent Quebecers in Ottawa as a progressive government that would defend their environmental concerns.

The Conservatives under Andrew Scheer put an emphasis on strong local candidates and lower taxes in the hopes of winning over new voters.

Scheer struggled during the French-language debates, however, to defend his past comments on abortion and his plan to create a Canada-wide "energy corridor."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promised to hand the province more powers and more social services, but polls suggest his party could be reduced to only a few seats after winning 59 of 78 seats in Quebec only two elections ago, in 2011.

In the final days of the campaign, Singh, Scheer and Trudeau took aim at the Bloc, with polls suggesting the party could become a powerful force once again.

Scheer and Trudeau pounced on a comment from Blanchet that "the time will come" for separatism, even if support for the idea remains low.

In response, Blanchet accused Scheer and Trudeau of intentionally misleading Quebecers.

"I told my own people yesterday night that they have to understand this is not our mandate this time," Blanchet said.

"One day, at a time of their choice and in a matter of their own choosing, Quebecers might again consider giving themselves a country."

An estimated 4.7 million Canadians voted in the advance polls over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Elections Canada.

That figure is 29 per cent higher than the number of votes cast in the advance polls in 2015.