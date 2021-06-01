Quebec ready to support searches of residential school sites, if Indigenous communities make the request

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister said the provincial government is willing to protect sites of former residential schools in order to allow their grounds to be searched for unmarked graves.

Ian Lafrenière said the government would move quickly if requests come from Indigenous communities. Lafrenière said the government doesn't want to proceed without their approval.

"We started to contact families yesterday," Lafrenière said Tuesday at a news conference in Quebec City. "We need to respect families and listen to them."

He added that he has already spoken with representatives from the provincial coroner's office and the Ministry of Public Security to discuss logistics of possible searches.

The government identified six sites of former residential schools in the province, as well as several more hostels and day school sites.

Children's shoes were placed in front of a church in Kahnawake, Que., in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found in a mass grave at a residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Chloe Ranaldi/CBC)

The Coalition Avenir Québec government is expected to pass legislation in the coming days that will allow Indigenous communities to access information about children who went missing between the 1950s and 1990s after being taken to receive medical care.

Lafrenière said the government wasn't going to expand the bill to include a public inquiry into the disappearances, a demand made by Indigenous leaders and all three opposition parties.

But he also said the government was open to holding an inquiry later if the demand was made by Indigenous communities.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.