'I really miss my family': Montrealers eager for gatherings, evening walks as Quebec eases restrictions

By the time the Quebec government begins easing public health restrictions at the end of May, some parts of the province will have had a curfew for almost 140 days.

The curfew appeared to wear on a lot of Montrealers, especially as days got longer. But that's not what frustrated Sylvia Cloutier. She's rarely out during the evening anyway.

"I'm an artist, so I'm really looking forward to being with people again," she said. "I really miss my family, so being able to see my parents who are over 65 would be really nice."

Cloutier and others are about to get their wish. On Tuesday, the government announced a plan to gradually roll back public health rules between the end of May and the end of August.

As of May 28, all Quebecers will be allowed to:

Leave their homes whenever they want, as the curfew will be lifted entirely across the province.

Have outdoor meals on restaurant patios.

Attend backyard gatherings of up to eight people.

Attend events in theatres and arenas, with a limit on capacity.

Travel between regions.

By May 31, red zones like Montreal are expected to be downgraded to orange zones. That means indoor dining in restaurants will be allowed and gyms can reopen.

Roger Blaine doesn't plan on doing anything crazy when restrictions start to get lifted. He just wants to go out for late-night walks without worrying about being stopped by police. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

For people like, Roger Blaine, the curfew was a huge deal, and he can't wait to roam around Montreal without having to check the clock, or worry about being stopped by police.

"There's no reason for me to feel stressed doing something like that," Blaine said. "It's been hard."

Things can change fast, province says

The province is stressing that the reopening plan can change at any moment, and it's imperative for people to respect public health rules and get vaccinated in order to prevent a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. Montreal's public health director is expressing cautious optimism, even if things appear to be looking up.

"The curb is flattening very slowly for Montreal, and we know that whenever we reopen indoor spaces, there's a risk," said Dr. Mylène Drouin.

According to Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal cardiologist with a degree in epidemiology, a lot can change over the next three months, especially if people fail to show at least some restraint once they regain freedoms.

"There are still a lot of variables that could skew the results one way or another," Labos said. "There are still a lot of factors that could pull things in the wrong direction.

Some restaurant owners are wasting no time setting up terrasses, as some restrictions are set to be lifted in Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

In the past year, the province has often scaled back restrictions, only to reimpose them shortly after.

Arlette Martinez, a Montrealer who's looking forward to later dinners and walks, is confident that this time, the province is reopening for good.

"It's about time, you know? We need to enjoy our city, and it's the summer. As long as we're taking safety precautions seriously, I think we're able to do that," Martinez said.

"I am excited to just dine after hours, and just take walks out and just chill without having to worry about people watching us and patrolling us."

