Quebec announces plan to reopen restaurants, cinemas in coming weeks

After weeks of being closed, restaurants, theatres and cinemas will soon be allowed to reopen in Quebec.

The Quebec government announced a loosening of several restrictions Tuesday, as hospitalizations slowly begin to come down from all-time pandemic highs.

Restaurants will once again be allowed to reopen at half capacity as of Monday, Jan. 31. Up to four people from different addresses or a maximum of two family bubbles will be allowed to share a table.

The same numbers will apply to indoor private gatherings, which will be allowed as of next Monday after being banned since New Year's Eve, when the government introduced sudden, sweeping restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

During the news conference, the premier said hospitalizations in the province were slowly going down, and there are reasons to believe they will continue to do so in the coming days.

"The idea is to go gradually," Legault said when describing the loosened restrictions.

"I understand that people are fed up, but we need to take a prudent approach."

Youth sports will also get a breath of fresh air.

As of Jan. 31, all extra-curricular sports will be permitted as will organized sports outside of school, but only for Quebecers under the age of 18. A maximum of 25 participants will be allowed. Practices will be permitted but competitive matches are still on hold.

The Montreal Botanical Garden, the Biodôme, the Planetarium as well as cafeterias in ski chalets will also be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity next Monday.

They all require a vaccination passport for access.

Movies, plays, worship

Cinemas and theatres will also be allowed to reopen as of Feb. 7, a week after restaurants, though also at half capacity, with a maximum of 500 people per room.

Places of worship are also allowed to reopen as of Feb. 7 but, with a few exceptions, they must be at half capacity, with a maximum of 250 people.

But gyms and bars will still have to wait. No date for reopening them has been put forward, with officials saying the situation in the province's hospitals is still too critical.

Bars in the province have been closed since Dec. 20, leading some to consider reopening in defiance of public health mandates.

In an open letter released Tuesday, the Nouvelle Association des Bars du Québec, which represents bar owners in the province, asked interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau to allow them to reopen a week from Friday, on Feb. 11.

That date would allow bar owners "to restock adequately and call back the personnel necessary" to reopen, the letter read.

The Quebec government also did not provide a timeline for when the vaccine passport will be expanded to require three doses. The premier has said in the past it would happen only once everyone has had the opportunity to get their third dose. Currently, all adults are eligible.

The passport is currently required to access non-essential services such as restaurants and cinemas, in addition to larger retailers and the province's government-run liquor store, the SAQ. It is not required for grocery stores or pharmacies.