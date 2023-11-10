How Quebec is honouring veterans this Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place Saturday across Quebec, including at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.

The public is invited to take part in the event, organized by the Quebec Provincial Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, at Parc du Canada starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute and conclude with the laying of the official wreaths, shortly after 11 a.m.

CBC will have a livestream of the Montreal event starting at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET. You can watch here or on CBC Gem.

Remembrance Day services are taking place in dozens of communities across Quebec this year. You can find a full list of the events on the Royal Canadian Legion website here.

CBC News will also be marking Remembrance Day with special coverage from the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa.

Rosemary Barton will host coverage from the National War Memorial in Ottawa starting at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch on CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC News Explore or the CBC News app.