Not 24 hours after being passed, Quebec's religious symbols law confronts first legal test

Quebec's new law on religious symbols is not yet one day old, but it's already facing a constitutional challenge.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court this morning seeking an injunction and asking that the law be declared invalid.

The law, which was passed by the National Assembly late Sunday night, bars public school teachers, police officers and government lawyers — among other civil servants in positions of authority — from wearing religious symbols while at work.

The court challenge is being filed on behalf of Ichrak Nourel Hak, an education student and a Muslim who will be unable to work in Quebec's public school system unless she removes her hijab.

Legal hurdle

Mounting a successful case against the law faces at least one significant hurdle. The law invokes the notwithstanding clause, which protects it from being contested on the grounds that it violates certain sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

However, the motion filed this morning avoids claiming the new rules contravene specific sections of the charter.

Instead, it argues that the law amounts to criminal legislation which provinces do not have the authority to pass.

It also argues that by limiting access to certain public institutions, the law violates the equality "guaranteed by the very existence of a multicultural, democratic Canadian federation."

The two groups challenging the law have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. ET on the steps of the Montreal courthouse.

A protest is also planned for this evening in Montreal.