A Quebec Superior Court justice has rejected a request to temporarily suspend parts of the province's new religious symbols law.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed a court motion within hours of the law being passed last month, challenging its constitutionality.

They also sought an injunction to freeze two of the most controversial sections of the law, including the measure that bars public schoolteachers and other authority figures from wearing religious symbols at work.

In a decision released Thursday, Justice Michel Yergeau noted it would be unusual for a court to issue an injunction against a law that had been passed by a legislature.

More to come