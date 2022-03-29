Quebec drivers age 75-79 now exempt from visual and medical exams

Drivers in Quebec age 75 to 79 will no longer be required to undergo a medical evaluation and eye exam to keep their licence; instead they'll simply be asked to fill out a form detailing their state of health.

The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) made the announcement Tuesday, relaxing the rules that required drivers age 75 and up to submit a medical exam completed by a doctor and a visual assessment done by an ophthalmologist or optometrist.

"This new way of doing things will reduce the pressure on the health system while also improving the client experience" said the SAAQ in a news release.

The SAAQ said Quebecers 80 years and older, or those with underlying health conditions, will still have to submit test results that prove their driving aptitude. The agency also said statistics suggest the change won't impact road safety.

Over the last few years less than two per cent of drivers in that age group had their licence suspended following a visual or medical evaluation, and the vast majority are fully capable of getting behind the wheel, the SAAQ said.

"Quebecers live longer ... drivers who are 75 are in better health than in the past," said SAAQ president Denis Marsolais.

Marsolais said the idea is to increase efficiency and improve customer service, cutting down on wait times and reducing the steps people need to go through to keep their licence.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel welcomed the move as well, saying it's important to give Quebec's health network a bit of a break.

"By increasing the efficiency of our medical requirements, we can better identify drivers who pose a risk and make sure safety remains the priority on our roads," said Bonnardel.