Major changes to Quebec's Civil Code meant to offer more autonomy, dignity for the vulnerable

It may be one of the most important government services offered in Quebec, but it's one few people know about — until they need it. And it's about to undergo a massive reform to protect the province's most vulnerable.

From helping a young woman with mental disabilities navigate her cable bill, to finding long-term care for a 30-year-old who has suffered major brain trauma in an accident, more than 36,000 Quebecers depend directly or indirectly on the Public Curator of Quebec.

The government agency also has the mandate to oversee private curatorships, for example to ensure a daughter who is managing her father's estate is doing so responsibly.

But the existing Public Curator Act, put in place in 1989, was long due for an overhaul according to the Public Curator himself, Bruno Marsolais.

"Under the current law, when we'd establish a protection mandate, we were automatically stripping away some of the person's civil rights," said Marsolais.

A 72-year-old man who requires his daughter's assistance to manage his retirement plan can lose ownership over several other aspects of his life, Marsolais said, even the right to vote, if he applies for curatorship.

Once that curatorship is established, changing it can be a costly and gruelling process in front of the Quebec Superior Court.

But all that will soon change, Marsolais said, once curatorship is abolished in favour or tutorship, a role that can evolve over time depending on a person's situation.

"We will preserve their autonomy and will focus on a person's strengths, instead of their limitations," Marsolais said.

'Giant step' forward, says minister

Members of the Quebec's National Assembly adopted Bill 18 on June 2 to reform the Public Curator Act after months of parliamentary work, involving all political parties and dozens of advocacy groups.

It will take another 18 to 24 months before it is enacted into law. The organizations that took part in the parliamentary commission say they are satisfied with the outcome.

L'Office des personnes handicapées du Québec, the government agency that promotes social participation of people with disabilities, said the reformed act will be more in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Quebec's Public Curator, Denis Marsolais, said the amended act will better protect vulnerable people. (Public Curator of Quebec)

"Regardless of a person's level of incapacity, their skills and their wishes with be taken into account," said spokesperson Patrick Inthavanh in a statement.

Since the boundaries of a protection mandate will be clearly defined and flexible, he said, a person suffering from mental problems who needs assistance at one point in their life will be able to regain control later on.

Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe, who presented the bill on June 2, said Quebec was taking "a giant step to protect incapacitated people," by following the lead of other countries like Switzerland, Belgium and Norway that have abolished curatorship in favour of tutorship.

"It's a gain because we're not stripping people of their civil rights completely when they still have some capacity to make certain decisions," said Anna Kamateros, who represented the professional order for Quebec notaries at the parliamentary commission.

Third-party oversight

Kamateros sees the reform as "a major step forward" for elderly and incapacitated persons.

By allowing the court to determine which affairs an elderly person can still deal with themselves, and which they need help with, seniors who are slowly losing their ability to live on their own can still preserve their dignity, she said.

"They're still involved in certain decision processes, as opposed to being totally excluded."

Quebec Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe says modifying the Public Curator Act took months of collaboration with opposition parties and front-line organizations. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Another change she is happy to see is the nomination of a third party, another sibling for example, who will be appointed to oversee the tutor's decisions and prevent exploitation, she said.

"A lot of the times the person representing them, the mandatary, wouldn't have to render account to anybody — so they would pretty much have carte blanche."

People will also be able to name temporary assistants to help them with a specific act, the sale of a house for example, without having to relinquish other rights.

Jennifer Maccarone, the Opposition Critic for families and people living with a handicap or autism, said the "mammoth bill" required unprecedented collaboration between the different political parties.

"There will probably be a moment in all of our lives that we'll need to use one of these services," Maccarone said at the National Assembly the day the bill was passed.

Main changes to Quebec's Public Curator Act that will be implemented in 18 to 24 months: