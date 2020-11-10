Skip to Main Content
No chance of lifting red-zone restrictions early as cases rise, Legault says
Montreal·New

No chance of lifting red-zone restrictions early as cases rise, Legault says

Quebec Premier François Legault has ruled out the possibility of lifting red-zone restrictions early, with two weeks remaining in the second 28-day partial lockdown.

'Our numbers show us that we must be even more careful,' premier says

CBC News ·
Quebec Premier François Legault says the number of daily cases still needs to come down. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Quebec Premier  François Legault has ruled out the possibility of lifting red-zone restrictions early, with two weeks remaining in the second 28-day partial lockdown.

Legault said Tuesday the spread of the virus is particularly concerning in certain regions: Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Lanaudière, Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec and the Gaspésie.

"Our numbers show us that we must be even more careful," Legault said at a news conference.

"I'm announcing that we will keep the same restrictions for at least two more weeks."

Legault said the restrictions are necessary to save lives and to allow children to keep going to school and people going to work. 

He said he's still hopeful Quebecers will be allowed to have small gatherings with family at Christmas and New Year's.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now