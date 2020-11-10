No chance of lifting red-zone restrictions early as cases rise, Legault says

Quebec Premier François Legault has ruled out the possibility of lifting red-zone restrictions early, with two weeks remaining in the second 28-day partial lockdown.

Legault said Tuesday the spread of the virus is particularly concerning in certain regions: Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Lanaudière, Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec and the Gaspésie.

"Our numbers show us that we must be even more careful," Legault said at a news conference.

"I'm announcing that we will keep the same restrictions for at least two more weeks."

Legault said the restrictions are necessary to save lives and to allow children to keep going to school and people going to work.

He said he's still hopeful Quebecers will be allowed to have small gatherings with family at Christmas and New Year's.

More to come.