Here's what's changed for the Quebec regions now on maximum alert

The Quebec government has announced three regions are now in the maximum alert level under the COVID-19 alert system.

That means a number of new restrictions are in place in an attempt to curtail the spread of the virus.

"The situation has become critical," Quebec Premier François Legault said. "If we don't want our hospitals to be submerged, if we want to limit the number of deaths, we have to act strongly right now."

The Quebec government left several questions unanswered after the news conference Monday, but here is what we know so far about the new rules in the red zones.

What regions are now red zones?

Three Quebec regions are now at red alert:

The greater Montreal region (including Laval and the South Shore.)

The Quebec City region, with the exception of Portneuf and Charlevoix.

Chaudière-Appalaches.

Are we entering another lockdown?

Not exactly. The province has resisted the idea of going into a second lockdown, maintaining that the economic and social cost is too great to go back to the scale of closures we saw in the spring.

But strict new restrictions are being put in place for private gatherings in regions that are now in red alert.

Will schools close?

The province has said it will not close schools even when a region is designated to be at the highest alert level. There will, however, be localized school closures in the event of an outbreak, as was the case most recently in Longueuil.

What businesses are closed?

As of Wednesday at midnight, bars, museums, libraries, casinos and cinemas must close and restaurants will only be allowed to serve take-out for 28 days. Other businesses, including salons and shopping malls, can stay open. Gyms can remain open as well, but organized gatherings in parks are not allowed.

Can I still see my friends and family?

Social gatherings are permitted only with those in your household, with exceptions made for those who require special care and for couples who do not live together. All gatherings are banned in red zones, except for funerals and religious services, where a maximum of 25 people can attend.

Does this cover all of Montreal?

Yes, Montreal and the surrounding area, including Laval, Longueuil and parts of the Montérégie, are all now in red alert. You can consult the province's colour-coded map for more.

Can I go from region to region?

The government is strongly discouraging inter-regional travel, especially from red zones to green or yellow zones. However, such travel is not banned at this time.

Can I still go the gym or my local pool?

For now, yes. The government is not shutting down athletic activities but says it will re-evaluate the situation often.