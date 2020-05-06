Skip to Main Content
Surviving COVID-19 storytelling project
CBC Montreal is collecting the stories of Quebecers who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection.
CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19 for a visual storytelling project. If you would like to share your story, please get in touch by filling out the form below. 

 

