Quebec recommends 3rd dose for those who recently contracted COVID-19

Quebecers who have recently contracted COVID-19 will be able to get their third dose as soon as they are symptom-free, the government announced Wednesday.

Following a recommendation from Quebec Public Health, the province said anyone who wishes to get a booster shot, including those who recently had COVID-19, should be able to get one "as soon as possible" to have better protection against the Omicron variant.

A three-month interval between the second dose and the booster shot must still be maintained.

The government announced last week that once the entire eligible population has had the opportunity to receive their booster dose, three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to use the province's vaccination passport system.

Currently, two doses are sufficient to be considered adequately vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Quebec once again moved up appointments to schedule a third for the province's youngest populations.

As of Thursday, people 25 and up will be able to make an appointment for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on the province's Clic Santé website, and all Quebecers 18 and over will be able to do so this Friday.

Quebecers aged 35 and older can already register for their third shot.