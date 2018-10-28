'We cannot remain silent': Quebecers denounce anti-Semitism after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Quebecers are expressing their condolences and speaking out to denounce hate crimes after 11 people were killed and six injured in a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, a law enforcement official said.

Local authorities and media reported that the gunman shouted "All Jews must die" when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue during Sabbath religious services.

Four police officers were also injured in the attack, police say.

Quebec Premier Franç​ois Legault was one of the elected officials who reached out on Twitter to convey his condolences to those affected by the shooting.

"On behalf of all Quebecers, we offer all our sympathies to the families of the victims, and to the Jewish community in Pittsburgh," he said. "Let us be united against hate and racism."

Scène d’horreur à Pittsburgh. Au nom de tous les Québécois et Québécoises, nous offrons toutes nos sympathies et notre soutien aux familles et aux proches des victimes, de même qu’à la communauté juive de Pittsburgh. Soyons unis contre la haine et le racisme. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pittsburgh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pittsburgh</a> —@francoislegault

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also wrote on Twitter to express condolences to the Jewish community and police officers who put their lives at risk.

"We cannot remain silent when terror and hatred strike so close to us," Plante said.

We cannot remain silent when terror and hatred strike so close to us. As Mayor of Montréal, I offer our sympathies to the city of Pittsburgh, to the families of the officers who put their lives at risk, and to the Jewish community which was directly attacked. We share your pain. —@Val_Plante

Montreal's Jewish Public Library released a statement on its Facebook page to express its solidarity with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh, as well as the four police officers who were injured.

"We share the grief at the horrific loss even as we know that we cannot know the grief of those families who have lost loved ones," the statement said.

Montreal vigils

A number of vigils for the victims of the attack are being held in Montreal this week.

Various Jewish community groups have organized a vigil at the Montreal Holocaust Museum on Cote-Ste-Catherine Road.

Federation CJA, a coordinating body of services for Montreal's Jewish community, and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) are holding a vigil on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation on Mackle Road.

The Federation CJA said in a statement that it ensured there was an increased police presence around the Jewish community's synagogues and institutions.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh, Pa., with the shooter now having been taken into custody. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/Associated Press)

Martin Sampson, a spokesperson for the CIJA, said there is an increase in police patrols at synagogues across Canada.

He said everyone needs to help fight anti-Semitism in order to ensure that hatred does not spread.

"We have to understand that anti-Semitism, though the main brunt of it is borne by the Jewish community, is not a Jewish problem," Sampson said.

More to come.

With files from CBC's Steve Rukavina