Authorities monitor water levels as rain sweeps across Quebec

Rain is falling on much of the province today, adding yet more water to the already swollen rivers that have flooded hundreds of properties this spring.

Urgence Québec warned residents late Tuesday that the expected precipitation in the coming days, coupled with continuing snowmelt in northerly regions, could lead to a rise in water levels.

Here are the latest numbers, according to the agency:

Just under 2,000 homes are flooded across the province.

About 2,000 homes have been isolated by the flooding, making them inaccessible

More than 1,300 people have been forced to leave their homes.

In some regions, flooding has closed roads and caused power outages.

The agency issued a series of tweets Wednesday, warning residents that they should respect signs and heed instructions from authorities.

Despite the warnings, Urgence Québec says several regions experiencing the worst flooding are seeing water levels drop.

There are 12 regions affected by the flooding, with the Beauce region remaining the hardest hit, followed by the Laurentians and the Mauricie.

Environment Canada is forecasting light rain throughout the day in much of southern Quebec and more is expected later in the week.

Quebec officials have been touring the water-logged towns and surveying the damage, offering assistance.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been on the ground in several areas, helping to load sandbags, build dikes and divert water away from properties where possible.

'My house, I do not want to lose it'

About 20 soldiers are in Saint-André-d'Argenteuil, Que., on Wednesday, to help the municipality guard against spring floods.

The small town, located on the Ontario border about 60 kilometres west of Montreal, is facing two threats this year as both the Ottawa and North rivers are swollen to dangerous levels.

Ida Chénier, 72, lives in a small house on Fournier Street on the edge of the Ottawa River. The water has already flooded her basement.

"My house, I do not want to lose it," she said, emotion in her voice.

The situation in St-André-de-Argenteuil. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/inondations2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#inondations2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/FRAh52Mh0w">pic.twitter.com/FRAh52Mh0w</a> —@TurnbullJay

It's a house full of memories, she said, as she bought it in 1979 with her brother, who then died in an accident two weeks later. His insurance paid half of the mortgage.

"He gave me that," she said.

In 40 years, she said the house only flooded twice. The last time was in 2017 when spring floods wreaked havoc on properties across the province.

Town anticipates second flood

In 2017, the North River did not overflow in Saint-André-d'Argenteuil. Now it might burst its banks and that threat is sparking angst in residents and officials alike.

"Currently, what we fear the most is the increase in the level and flow of the North River," said Saint-André-d'Argenteuil Mayor Marc-Olivier Labelle.

The worst may be on the way because spring flooding usually comes in pairs, he said. There was a two-week span between the first and second flood of 2017, Labelle recounted.

Ida Chénier is reminded of the flooding in 2017 and is worried about her home that she has had for 40 years in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil, Que. (Jérôme Labbé/Radio-Canada)

But to know when the second flood will hit is "very difficult to predict," the mayor said.

"We anticipate a similar situation this year," he said. "The amount of snow north of the Ottawa River watershed is significant."