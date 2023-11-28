Quebec public sector unions to announce new 7-day strike for 420,000 workers

The leaders of four Quebec unions representing hundreds of thousands of public sector workers who walked off the job last week are expected to announce more strike days in December.

The coalition of public sector unions known as the common front, which boasts 420,000 health, social services and education workers, is expected to announce a week long strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14.

In a notice sent to its affiliated unions Tuesday and obtained by Radio-Canada, the common front said the goal is to reach a deal for a new collective agreement with the provincial government before the holidays.

Unless a deal can be reached, unions warn these seven strike days will be the final step before an indefinite general strike is called.

Leaders of the common front will hold a news conference in Montreal at 11 a.m. ET. to make the announcement.

Included in the common front are four separate unions: the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) and the fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ).

The common front said last week's three-day strike was successful as it appeared to provoke a change of tone from the government.

Following the strike, Premier François Legault said the province is willing to offer unions more money, but only if they are willing to make sacrifices, including being more flexible with the scheduling of teachers and health-care workers.