Quebec health officials to provide fall COVID-19 vaccination plan as some mask mandates resume

Quebec's public health director will provide details today about the province's fall COVID-19 vaccination campaign, expected to kick off around Oct. 10.

Officials have said the campaign will prioritize the most vulnerable, starting with those in public long-term care homes (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences (RPAs).

Vaccination and screening centres, as well as local pharmacies, will be offering the new boosters better tailored to the currently-circulating Omicron subvariants.

Dr. Luc Boileau will announce more details, including rollout dates, Thursday afternoon. He will be joined by Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the CHU Sainte-Justine and president of Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ).

Earlier this week, Health Minister Christian Dubé said while the province is seeing an increase in people hospitalized with COVID-19, "the good news" is that intensive care cases remain stable.

The vaccination campaign comes as mask mandates are being reintroduced in some health care settings.

Last week, the health authority in Quebec's Eastern Townships, the CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS, reintroduced the measure for staff and visitors in hospitals, CLSCs and long-term care homes.

On Wednesday, Quebec City's health centre, known as the CHU de Québec, also imposed the wearing of masks by both hospital staff and patients during medical examinations as well as in consultation rooms.

Wearing a mask is also now mandatory for relatives and visitors who enter a patient's room.

"Before you have symptoms of COVID or any other respiratory virus, you're potentially contagious, so wearing a mask universally reduces the transmission of viruses to our clienteles and vulnerable patients," said Dr. Marie-Claude Roy, microbiologist-infectiologist at CHU de Québec-Université Laval.