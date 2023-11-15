Quebec public health urges seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot

Quebec's public health director is calling on seniors — particularly those over 70 — to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.

The province is recording hundreds of hospitalizations daily and about 50 deaths weekly related to COVID-19, said Dr. Luc Boileau at a news conference Wednesday.

Public health is expecting an increase in cases in the next two to three weeks, following a spike in infections from September and October.

"The pandemic might be behind us, but the virus is still circulating — and it's circulating actively," he said.

Dr. Boileau says hundreds of thousands of seniors have yet to sign up for the latest vaccines. He is also recommending that pregnant women get their flu shot to protect themselves and their babies.

Quebecers can book an appointment for free through Clicsanté.

More than one million people have been vaccinated since the start of this fall's immunization campaign for influenza and COVID-19, including 60 per cent of people living in seniors' residences (CHSLDs).

"If people don't protect themselves, we can expect a load on our health-care system, and we don't want that," he said. "Vaccination relieves the heaviness of the illness and helps us avoid hospitalization and the funeral home."

With winter and the upcoming holiday season, Dr. Boileau is reminding Quebecers to wear a mask if they're sick and go out in public.

Quebecers who fall in the following categories are encouraged to get the shot: