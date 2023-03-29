Quebec provincial police executing search warrants targeting Hells Angels

Provincial police are executing several search warrants in Montreal, Laval and the Laurentians targeting a drug trafficking ring connected to the Hells Angels.

The SQ is getting help from local police forces.

More than 70 officers, including dog teams and tactical units, are searching eight different locations.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says they're targeting people suspected of procuring and selling cocaine and other hard drugs for the Hells Angels.

One of the homes being targeted in Laval is that of Francesco Del Balso, a high-ranking associate of the Montreal mafia, as reported by Radio-Canada journalists outside the property.

Bilodeau says no arrests are expected today, and officers are just gathering evidence but she says arrests may follow, depending on what is found.