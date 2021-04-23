As Quebec gears up for police body camera pilot project, advocates say 'it's about time'

It's been almost three years since 17-year-old Riley Fairholm was shot and killed in a provincial police intervention in the quiet town of Lac-Brome, Que. Throughout that time, his mother Tracy Wing has never stopped trying to figure out exactly what happened that night.

"There's a lot of questions that need to be answered," Wing said in an interview Sunday. "Maybe they would've been answered by having a dash cam and a body cam."

Last week, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said the province would be launching a body camera pilot project later this month. It will see Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers in four cities outfitted with cameras, starting with Rimouski.

Guilbault is expected to announce further details of the project at a news conference at 10 a.m. today.

Tracy Wing, left, and her family are still looking for answers three years after Riley Fairholm was shot and killed in a police intervention. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Wing will be anxiously waiting for the announcement but says she is frustrated that the province is choosing to launch a pilot project on the issue instead of outfitting all SQ officers across the province with the cameras immediately.

"It's technology that's being used all over North America and in major cities throughout Canada, and of course in the United States," said Wing. "It's already tried and true and it's effective."

She believes that, had SQ officers been wearing body cameras the night of her son's death, Quebec's police watchdog would have been able to better understand the situation and given her family clarity.

"The night that my son died, there were six police officers and my son — and they're the only witnesses," said Wing. " I think a body cam would be able to explain a lot of those things and we wouldn't have to rely on the police's version."

Montreal police launched a similar pilot project back in 2018, but ultimately gave the cameras a thumbs down after a year-long trial.

That project involved 78 SPVM officers and the force concluded the body cameras had little impact on police interventions and would cost far too much.

CRARR director Fo Niemi says body cameras are essential for preventing incidents of racial profiling and holding police officers accountable. (CBC)

But Fo Niemi, director of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), says body cameras are essential in preventing incidents of racial profiling and in holding officers accountable.

"It's about time because body cams are going to be the way of the future," he said of the province's upcoming pilot project.

"With all the recent shootings in the United States, we have seen how body cams can make a difference in terms of the evidence, in terms of providing for a very complete version of exactly what happened."

Niemi said the cost of the cameras should not be an issue. He said, in the time since the SPVM released its pilot project results, newer and more affordable options have come out.

"The other thing, too, is a body cam may have this kind of conditioning effect on an officer's conduct and attitude or behaviours toward a citizen … it can be what we call life-saving and a life-changing device," he said.

Niemi hopes the province's pilot project will encourage the SPVM to revisit its decision.

Last February, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she had asked Guilbault to have the SPVM join the project.